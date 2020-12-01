Menu
Dorothy Kvesich
1926 - 2020
BORN
April 30, 1926
DIED
November 20, 2020
Dorothy Kvesich's passing at the age of 94 on Friday, November 20, 2020 has been publicly announced by Rossi and Son Funeral Home - Warren in Warren, OH .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Rossi and Son Funeral Home - Warren website.

Published by Rossi and Son Funeral Home - Warren on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Rossi and Son Funeral Home - Warren
