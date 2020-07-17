Dorothy Green Larkin, our loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and aunt, age 90, rose to a new life on July 16, 2020.



Dorothy was born in her parent's little farmhouse on Green Road in Fruit Heights, Utah on October 25, 1929. She was a true farm girl and worked at the Rock Loft picking cherries as a young girl. She helped raise her brother Max at a young age due to the untimely death of her mother.



Dorothy graduated from Davis High School in 1947 and was the first female to letter in Track. She attended Utah State University in 1947 where she met the love of her life, Dell J. Larkin. Years later, she returned to school studying Library Science which prepared her for her beloved 18-year career as the Media Specialist/Librarian at Columbia Elementary.



Dorothy and Dell were married in the Salt Lake Temple on February 4, 1949. They lived many places over the years including Vancouver Island, Reno, San Jose, Pocatello, and finally settled back into Kaysville. They built their dream home on Green Road in Fruit Heights in 1964.



Dorothy was a woman of faith and a devoted member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She was also a dedicated member of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority and she still cherished spending time with her sorority sisters to this day. Dorothy was also a member of the Daughters of the Utah Pioneers. Her passion was reading books and especially loved reading to children at school and to her grandchildren.



She was reunited with her husband (Dell), daughter (Julie), parents (Ann and Glenn Green), stepmother (Mable Carlos Green), and siblings (Jay Green and Allene Leonard). Left to cherish her memories are her children, Scott (Tamara), Rodney (Robyn), Brett (Denise), Ted (Tara), 12 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, and her brother Max (Elizabeth) Green.



Dorothy was a beautiful, strong woman and we were blessed to have her in our lives. We would love to invite close friends and family to celebrate Dorothy's life at a visitation on Monday, July 20, 2020 from 6-8 pm at Lindquist's Kaysville Mortuary, 400 N. Main St. in Kaysville. Masks are required.



Graveside services will be held Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at the Kaysville City Cemetery, 500 E. Crestwood Road, Kaysville, Utah. Please bring your own chair.





Published by LegacyPro from Jul. 17 to Jul. 18, 2020.