Dorothy McElroy
1950 - 2020
BORN
September 27, 1950
DIED
November 10, 2020
Dorothy McElroy's passing at the age of 70 on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 has been publicly announced by L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home Inc in Youngstown, OH .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home Inc website.

Published by L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home Inc on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
20
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
New Bethel Baptist Church
1507 Hillman Street, Youngstown, Ohio 44507
Funeral services provided by:
L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home Inc
