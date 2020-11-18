Menu
Dorothy Miles
1937 - 2020
BORN
December 21, 1937
DIED
November 15, 2020
Dorothy Miles's passing at the age of 82 on Sunday, November 15, 2020 has been publicly announced by Napier Funeral Home - Graniteville in Graniteville, SC .

Published by Napier Funeral Home - Graniteville on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
18
Visitation
2:00p.m.
Napier Funeral Home - Graniteville
315 Main St., Graniteville, SC 29829
Nov
18
Graveside service
3:00p.m.
The Historic Graniteville Cemetery
Gregg Hwy, Graniteville, South Carolina
Funeral services provided by:
Napier Funeral Home - Graniteville
