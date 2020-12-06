Menu
Dorothy Minchew
1925 - 2020
BORN
July 20, 1925
DIED
December 3, 2020
Dorothy Minchew's passing at the age of 95 on Thursday, December 03, 2020 has been publicly announced by Shepard-Roberson Funeral Home - Folkston in Folkston, GA .

Published by Shepard-Roberson Funeral Home - Folkston on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
8
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
The Anchor Church of God
541798 US Highway 1, Callahan, Florida 32011
Dec
8
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
The Anchor Church of God
541798 US Highway 1, Callahan, Florida 32011
Funeral services provided by:
Shepard-Roberson Funeral Home - Folkston
