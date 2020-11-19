Menu
Dorothy Moon-Lincoln
1936 - 2020
BORN
May 6, 1936
DIED
November 13, 2020
Dorothy Moon-Lincoln's passing at the age of 84 on Friday, November 13, 2020 has been publicly announced by Paul's Chapel - Arcata in Arcata, CA .

Published by Paul's Chapel - Arcata on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
19
Viewing
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Paul's Chapel
1070, H ST, ARCATA, California 95521
Funeral services provided by:
Paul's Chapel - Arcata
