Dorothy Moore's passing at the age of 99 on Sunday, November 01, 2020 has been publicly announced by Heritage Funeral & Cremation Services in Lafayette, CO .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Dorothy in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Heritage Funeral & Cremation Services website.
Published by Heritage Funeral & Cremation Services on Dec. 5, 2020.
