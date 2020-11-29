Dorothy Otto's passing at the age of 86 on Saturday, November 21, 2020 has been publicly announced by Brown-Dawson-Flick Funeral Home in Hamilton, OH .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Dorothy in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Brown-Dawson-Flick Funeral Home website.
Published by Brown-Dawson-Flick Funeral Home on Nov. 29, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.