Dorothy Otto
1934 - 2020
BORN
August 27, 1934
DIED
November 21, 2020
Dorothy Otto's passing at the age of 86 on Saturday, November 21, 2020 has been publicly announced by Brown-Dawson-Flick Funeral Home in Hamilton, OH .

Published by Brown-Dawson-Flick Funeral Home on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
28
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Brown-Dawson-Flick Funeral Home
1350 Millville Avenue, Hamilton, OH 45013
Nov
28
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Brown-Dawson-Flick Funeral Home
1350 Millville Avenue, Hamilton, OH 45013
Brown-Dawson-Flick Funeral Home
