Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Dorothy Otto
1928 - 2020
BORN
May 30, 1928
DIED
December 2, 2020
ABOUT
United Church Of Christ
Dorothy Otto's passing at the age of 92 on Wednesday, December 02, 2020 has been publicly announced by Haut Funeral Home - Jamestown in Jamestown, ND .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Dorothy in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Haut Funeral Home - Jamestown website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Haut Funeral Home - Jamestown on Dec. 5, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
6
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Haut Funeral Home
1101 5th Ave Northeast, Jamestown, North Dakota 58401
Dec
7
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Medina Cemetery
1st Av South, Medina, North Dakota 58467
Funeral services provided by:
Haut Funeral Home - Jamestown
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.