Dorothy Park's passing at the age of 101 on Tuesday, December 01, 2020 has been publicly announced by William L Danks Funeral Home Inc in Beaver Dam, KY .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Dorothy in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the William L Danks Funeral Home Inc website.
Published by William L Danks Funeral Home Inc on Dec. 4, 2020.
