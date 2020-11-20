Menu
Dorothy Renner
1929 - 2020
BORN
December 15, 1929
DIED
November 17, 2020
Dorothy Renner's passing at the age of 90 on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 has been publicly announced by Reidy-Scanlan-Giovannazzo Funeral Home in Lorain, OH .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
21
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
St. Peter Parish
3655 Oberlin Ave., Lorain, Ohio
