Dorothy Schenkel
1927 - 2020
BORN
January 22, 1927
DIED
November 29, 2020
ABOUT
Catholic
Dorothy Schenkel's passing at the age of 93 on Sunday, November 29, 2020 has been publicly announced by Divine Mercy Funeral Home in Fort Wayne, IN .

Published by Divine Mercy Funeral Home on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Calling hours
9:00a.m. - 10:00a.m.
Most Precious Blood Catholic Church
1515 Barthold, Fort Wayne, Indiana
Dec
4
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
Most Precious Blood Catholic Church
1515 Barthold , Fort Wayne, Indiana
Divine Mercy Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.