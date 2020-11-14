Menu
Dorothy Skillings
1928 - 2020
BORN
April 27, 1928
DIED
November 12, 2020
ABOUT
ymca
Dorothy Skillings's passing at the age of 92 on Thursday, November 12, 2020 has been publicly announced by Clement L. Pantalone Funeral Home, Inc. in Greensburg, PA .

Published by Clement L. Pantalone Funeral Home, Inc. on Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
18
Viewing
10:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Greater Parkview Church
103 Westminister Ave., Greensburg, Pennsylvania 15601
Nov
18
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Greater Parkview Church
103 Westminister Ave., Greensburg, Pennsylvania 15601
Funeral services provided by:
Clement L. Pantalone Funeral Home, Inc.
