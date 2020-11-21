Menu
Dorothy Skipski
1930 - 2020
BORN
September 8, 1930
DIED
November 17, 2020
Dorothy Skipski's passing at the age of 90 on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 has been publicly announced by John F. Yasik Funeral Services in Wilmington, DE .

Published by John F. Yasik Funeral Services on Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
25
Viewing
9:30a.m. - 10:30a.m.
St. Hedwig Church
Linden and S. Harrison Streets, Wilmington, Delaware
Nov
25
Mass of Christian Burial
10:45a.m.
St. Hedwig Church
Linden and S. Harrison Streets, Wilmington, Delaware
John F. Yasik Funeral Services
Once my Mother in law, Dorothy was A very good MumMum, and Taught me a lot when Her son Robert and I had our daughter Jennifer. I never forgot her attention to detail in infant care, cooking and advice. She’s with PopPop Joe and Robert her youngest son now and That’s comforting for all of Us! Rest In Peace Dot and Thank you for all you did for Jennifer and I. God Bless
Elizabeth Faye Rogers
Family
November 20, 2020
Our deepest sympathies to the Skipski Family. Rest In peace Aunt Dorothy.
Sharon Lagowski Woodland
November 20, 2020
Sharon Woodland
November 20, 2020
Our deepest condolences go out to the Skipski Family on the passing of Aunt Dorothy, May God Bless you all in this time of deep sadness.
Pat and Robert Lee
Family
November 19, 2020