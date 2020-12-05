Menu
Dorothy Smith
1957 - 2020
BORN
October 15, 1957
DIED
October 26, 2020
Dorothy Smith's passing at the age of 63 on Monday, October 26, 2020 has been publicly announced by Butler Funeral Home in Stedman, NC .

Published by Butler Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
29
Memorial service
7:00p.m.
Butler Funeral Home
401 W. Roseboro Street, Roseboro, North Carolina 28382
Funeral services provided by:
Butler Funeral Home
