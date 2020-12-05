Menu
Dorothy Smith
1937 - 2020
BORN
October 5, 1937
DIED
November 4, 2020
Dorothy Smith's passing at the age of 83 on Wednesday, November 04, 2020 has been publicly announced by FISHER-CHENEY FUNERAL HOME - TROY in Troy, OH .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
9
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:30a.m.
Fisher-Cheney Funeral Home
1124 West Main St, Troy, Ohio 45373
Nov
9
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Gettysburg Cemetery
Gettysburg-Pitsburg Rd., Gettysburg, Ohio 45328
Funeral services provided by:
FISHER-CHENEY FUNERAL HOME - TROY
