Dorothy Szuba's passing at the age of 85 on Friday, November 13, 2020 has been publicly announced by Avalon Life Celebration Center & Cremation Services in Southwick, MA .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Dorothy in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Avalon Life Celebration Center & Cremation Services website.
Published by Avalon Life Celebration Center & Cremation Services on Nov. 16, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.