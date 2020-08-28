Menu
Dorothy Reynolds Terry
1947 - 2020
BORN
July 14, 1947
DIED
August 26, 2020
ABOUT
Bountiful City Cemetery
Bountiful High School
Dorothy Reynolds Terry, 73, passed away at home from natural causes.
Dorothy was born to Varcel Vee and Lois Yates Reynolds on July 14, 1947. She spent the majority of her life in Bountiful, Utah.
She graduated from Bountiful High School in 1965. After High School she worked for Union Assay. It was there she met her husband Michael Barben Terry (later divorced). Together they had one son, Michael Patrick.
She went on to work for Utah Power for over 30 years in a variety of positions, until her retirement in 2010.
Dorothy loved her family. Many memories were made vacationing at a beach house in California, attending the Ute Stampede in Nephi, and watching the Handcart Days Parade together.
Anyone who knew Dorothy knew of her love and dedication to all animals, but especially cats. She had many over the course of her life. Two will always hold a special place in her heart; Snake and Weasley. She gave generously to animal charities and often helped family members with vet bills.
She was also generous with her time and resources. She had a very tender heart and loved to help family, friends, and even strangers experiencing various hardships.
Dorothy is survived by her son, Michael (Rachael) Terry; grandchildren, Dallas (Sarah), Cheyenne, Hannah (Amona Faatau), and William; great granddaughter, Sigur; and brother Douglas (Brenda) Reynolds.
Preceded in death by her parents, and brothers Daniel and Dennis.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Best Friends Animal Sanctuary (utah.bestfriends.org).
Special thanks to Ken Howell, her faithful neighbor and friend who has gone above and beyond the role as her home teacher.
Private graveside services will be held by her family. Interment will be at the Bountiful City Cemetery.

Published by RUSSON MORTUARY AND CREMATORY from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2020.
