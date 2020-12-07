Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Dorothy Thompson
1942 - 2020
BORN
July 16, 1942
DIED
December 4, 2020
Dorothy Thompson's passing at the age of 78 on Friday, December 04, 2020 has been publicly announced by Jefferson Memorial Trussville in Trussville, AL .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Dorothy in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Jefferson Memorial Trussville website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Jefferson Memorial Trussville on Dec. 7, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
8
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Jefferson Memorial Trussville
1591 Gadsden Highway, Trussville, AL 35235
Funeral services provided by:
Jefferson Memorial Trussville
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.