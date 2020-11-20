Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Dorothy Wages
1930 - 2020
BORN
April 17, 1930
DIED
November 18, 2020
Dorothy Wages's passing at the age of 90 on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 has been publicly announced by Ward-Wilson Funeral Home - Dothan in Dothan, AL .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Dorothy in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Ward-Wilson Funeral Home - Dothan website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Ward-Wilson Funeral Home - Dothan on Nov. 20, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
20
Graveside service
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Memory Hill Cemetery
2414 Hartford Highway, Dothan, Alabama 36305
Funeral services provided by:
Ward-Wilson Funeral Home - Dothan
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.