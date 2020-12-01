Menu
Dorothy Whitehill
1938 - 2020
BORN
January 2, 1938
DIED
November 28, 2020
Dorothy Whitehill's passing at the age of 82 on Saturday, November 28, 2020 has been publicly announced by Steven R Neff Funeral Home in Millheim, PA .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
3
Visitation
10:00a.m.
Steven R Neff Funeral Home
120 W Main St, Millheim, PA 16854
Dec
3
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:30a.m.
Steven R. Neff Funeral Home
120 West Main Street, Millheim, Pennsylvania 16854
Dec
3
Funeral service
11:30a.m.
Steven R Neff Funeral Home
120 W Main St, Millheim, PA 16854
Dec
3
Funeral service
11:30a.m.
Steven R. Neff Funeral Home
120 West Main Street, Millheim, Pennsylvania 16854
