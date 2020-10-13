Dorothy Williams



Dorothy Russell Williams passed away on the morning of October 10, 2020. She was born February 17, 1928 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Howard Rowland Russell and Mildred LaRue Morgan Russell. She grew up in Salt Lake City with her older sister Mildred and younger sister, Suzanne. She attended McKinley Elementary, Lincoln Junior High and South High in Salt Lake City.



After graduating from South High in 1945, she worked at various jobs in Salt Lake City until she met on Thanksgiving Day 1950, a young returned missionary that had served with her older sister in the New England States mission. She married Russell G. Williams on June 25, 1951, in the Salt Lake Temple. They were married for 62 years until Russ passed away in May 2014.



Dorothy was the epitome of a stay at home mom and wife. She was there for her children and grandchildren and supported Russ in his various church callings and his professional endeavors. Dorothy knew what it meant o endure to the end as she would be at Russ's side at a University of Utah sporting event, even in a rain storm to the bitter end, as there was a chance Utah could still win the game. One of her favorite sayings was "This Too Shall Pass."



Dorothy was a talented artist. She became an expert at sewing, knitting, tole painting and quilting. In her later years she knit hundreds of stocking caps to donate to children living in third world countries. She was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and cherished serving as an Ordinance Worker in the Bountiful Utah Temple with her husband.



She was preceded in death by her parents, sister Mildred and daughter Jeannette. She is survived by her children Grant (Sandy), David, Jeff (Laura) and Jan (Neal) Smith, 10 grandchildren 13 great-grandchildren and her sister Suzanne (Ray) Hansen.



The family would like to thank the caring staff at Fairfield Village Layton and Encompass Hospice.



Visitation will be held Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at Lindquist's Bountiful Mortuary, 727 N. 400 E. from 9:30 -10:30 am, followed by a private graveside service. Interment Salt Lake City Cemetery.





Published by Lindquist Mortuary- Bountiful from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2020.