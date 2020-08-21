Age 94, of Scott Township, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, August 19, 2020. Dorothy "Dottie" (Laney) beloved wife of the late Robert "Bob" for 73 years; cherished mother of Jan (Bruce) Hoffman and Beverly Onorato; loving grandmother of J R Lott, Lisa (John) McLaughlin, Christen (Daniel) Irwin, and Michael Onorato; and precious great-grandmother of Aidan and Everett McLaughlin, and Nahla and Hezekiah Irwin. Dottie graduated from Aliquippa High School in 1944 and following graduation, she married Bob when he returned home from serving in the United States Army Air Force. The couple settled in Scott Township to raise their daughters. Dottie also served as the Director of Food Service for Chartiers Valley School District until retiring in 1978. During her retirement years, she and Bob took many road trips throughout the United States and much of Canada and enjoyed taking beautiful photos of places they visited. She also enjoyed reading, sewing, crafts, and caring for her flowers. Most of all, Dottie was devoted to caring for her family, for which she was loved and adored. A private family viewing will be held on Thursday, August 27th at BEINHAUER FUNERAL HOME, 2828 Washington Road, McMurray, (724-941-3211), followed by interment. A service for family and friends to celebrate her life and a Witness to the Resurrection will be held on Friday at 1:00pm at Beverly Heights Presbyterian Church. The service will also be streamed at beverlyheights.org.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Beverly Heights Church, 1207 Washington Road, Mt. Lebanon, PA 15228.
Published by Beinhauer Family Funeral Homes from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2020.