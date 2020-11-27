Menu
Dorothy Zehms
1930 - 2020
BORN
May 1, 1930
DIED
November 18, 2020
Dorothy Zehms's passing at the age of 90 on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 has been publicly announced by Lyndahl Funeral Home in Green Bay, WI .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Dorothy in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Lyndahl Funeral Home website.

Published by Lyndahl Funeral Home on Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
GUEST BOOK
Dan and Debbie
So sorry to hear about the loss of your mother. She sounded like a very active and talented woman
Take comfort that she is up in heaven looking over you both
Amy and Dennis Russell
Dennis and Amy Russell
Friend
November 26, 2020
Dan, Gary and family - I am so sorry to hear of your mom's passing. Please accept my condolences for your loss.
Lynn Materniak Timm
Acquaintance
November 23, 2020
a loved one
November 21, 2020
David, I’m so sorry for the loss of your Mom. Know that you’re in my prayers
Janet (Titulaer) McVey
Friend
November 21, 2020