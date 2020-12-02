Menu
Dorrance Seeley
1922 - 2020
BORN
June 19, 1922
DIED
November 19, 2020
ABOUT
United States Navy
Dorrance Seeley's passing at the age of 98 on Thursday, November 19, 2020 has been publicly announced by Fouts Funeral Home in Woodbine, IA .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Fouts Funeral Home website.

Published by Fouts Funeral Home on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
23
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Fouts Funeral Home in Woodbine
501 Normal Street, Woodbine, Iowa 51579
Nov
24
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
Fouts Funeral Home in Woodbine
501 Normal Street, Woodbine, Iowa 51579
Funeral services provided by:
Fouts Funeral Home
