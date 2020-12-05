Dortha Barker's passing at the age of 88 on Friday, December 04, 2020 has been publicly announced by Roberts/Reed-Culver Funeral Home - Stilwell in Stilwell, OK .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Dortha in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Roberts/Reed-Culver Funeral Home - Stilwell website.
Published by Roberts/Reed-Culver Funeral Home - Stilwell on Dec. 5, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.