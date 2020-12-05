Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Dortha Barker
1932 - 2020
BORN
July 24, 1932
DIED
December 4, 2020
Dortha Barker's passing at the age of 88 on Friday, December 04, 2020 has been publicly announced by Roberts/Reed-Culver Funeral Home - Stilwell in Stilwell, OK .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Dortha in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Roberts/Reed-Culver Funeral Home - Stilwell website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Roberts/Reed-Culver Funeral Home - Stilwell on Dec. 5, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
7
Viewing
9:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Roberts Reed Culver Funeral Home
801 W. Locust, Stilwell, Oklahoma 74960
Funeral services provided by:
Roberts/Reed-Culver Funeral Home - Stilwell
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.