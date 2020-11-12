Doshie Woodward's passing at the age of 92 on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 has been publicly announced by Bandy Funeral Home, Nortonville in Nortonville, KY .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Doshie in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Bandy Funeral Home, Nortonville website.