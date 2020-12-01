Menu
Dotti Burton
1955 - 2020
BORN
January 15, 1955
DIED
September 16, 2020
Dotti Burton's passing at the age of 65 on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 has been publicly announced by Sims Funeral Services in Harrodsburg, KY .

Published by Sims Funeral Services on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
20
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Sims Funeral Services
130 North Chiles Street, Harrodsburg, Kentucky 40330
Sep
20
Memorial service
1:30p.m.
Sims Funeral Services
130 North Chiles Street, Harrodsburg, Kentucky 40330
Funeral services provided by:
Sims Funeral Services
