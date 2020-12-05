Menu
Douglas Bell
1932 - 2020
BORN
July 30, 1932
DIED
November 24, 2020
ABOUT
United States Army
Douglas Bell's passing at the age of 88 on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 has been publicly announced by Varnum Funeral Home Inc in West Brookfield, MA .

Published by Varnum Funeral Home Inc on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Varnum Funeral Home Inc
