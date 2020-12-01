Menu
Douglas Bohannon
1943 - 2020
BORN
July 19, 1943
DIED
November 26, 2020
Douglas Bohannon's passing at the age of 77 on Thursday, November 26, 2020 has been publicly announced by AKINS FUNERAL HOME in Russellville, AL .

Published by AKINS FUNERAL HOME on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
2
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Akins Funeral Home
13455 Hwy 43, Russellville, Alabama 35653
Dec
2
Memorial service
1:00p.m.
Akins Funeral Home
13455 Hwy 43, Russellville, Alabama 35653
Funeral services provided by:
AKINS FUNERAL HOME
