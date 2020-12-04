Sam R. (Kym) Dalton of Moab, Utah, Charlotte Dalton Harris of Ogden, Utah, and Suzanne Dalton of Moab, Utah, would like to announce the passing of their younger brother, Douglas Scott Dalton on November 30, 2020.
Douglas's mission on this earthly plane is completed and fulfilled. His sweet soul is now free and has been released back to his Heavenly Father and the waiting arms of his earthly parents.
Douglas was born on July 29, 1964 in Price, Utah to Adrian E. Dalton and Bertha Susan (Halterman) Dalton, both from Parowan, Utah.
Around the age of three, Doug was diagnosed with autism and/or in the words of his physician, "some kind of chemical imbalance." Douglas was placed in the American Fork Training School at the age of six. He resided there through most of his teenage years. Afterwards, he was placed in various group home situations; first, with TURN in Kaysville and Clearfield, Utah, later with Chrysalis in Layton and Ogden, Utah, and finally with NES in Layton, Utah.
Douglas loved food, especially, bananas and chocolate pudding. He loved to play and found comfort in his playing cards. One at a time, he would lay the cards down on the table and pick them back up. He would complete this task over and over again. Douglas brought laughter and joy to many who knew him. He had a sweet, gentle soul and a contagious smile.
This year, Douglas had suffered through three bouts of aspirated pneumonia. He was not supposed to recover each time, but he did. What a little fighter he was! This last bout was just too much. We know he was tired and ready to go.
We would like to thank all of the various caretakers and workers through the years that loved and cared for our little brother. Also, the state appointed employees and guardians that helped, cared about him, and fought for his rights. Colin, thank you.
Douglas will be cremated with a deck of cards. He wouldn't have wanted it any other way.
We love you sweet boy and will miss you dearly.
Doug is survived by his siblings and numerous nieces and nephews, including greats and great-greats. Doug was preceded in death by his parents.
A family gathering will be conducted at a later date.
Send condolences to [email protected]
.
Published by Lindquist Mortuary - Layton from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2020.