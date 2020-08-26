Douglas Keith Dorius, 67, passed away Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Ogden Regional Medical Center.



Doug was born on June 27, 1953 in South Ogden, Utah a son of Howard and Thelma Dorius. He graduated from Bonneville High School class of 1971.



Doug married his sweetheart, Roylene Kay Rankin on June 20, 1974 in Ogden, Utah and they were later sealed to one another in the Brigham City Temple on May 9, 2014. They were married for 46 years at the time of his passing. After 16 years of marriage they were blessed with one son Ryan Douglas Dorius.



Doug retired form Utah Transit Authority as a bus operator in 2011 after 34 years.



He enjoyed music, classic cars, cooking, hunting and traveling, but especially enjoyed fishing with family, friends and being retired.



Doug also had an extensive collection of antique radios, many of which he had restored himself. He was a kind and loving husband and father and will be terribly missed by his family and friends.



Survived by his wife Roylene; son Ryan (Jynette) Dorius; sisters: Barbra (Gene) Van Shaar, Alene (Doug) Sheffield. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Mike.



Graveside services will be held Friday, August 28, 2020 at 11:00 am at the Brigham City Cemetery, 325 S. 300 E., Brigham City, UT.



Viewings will be Thursday from 6:00 to 8:00 pm and on Friday from 10:00 to 10:30 am at Myers Mortuary, 205 S. 100 E., Brigham City, UT.



Due to COVID-19 the family encourages masks and to follow social distancing.





