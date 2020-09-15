On Sunday, September 13th, 2020, Douglas Anderson Dunn of Scenery Hill, passed at the age of 35.
Douglas was born July 4th, 1985 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to James F. Dunn and Carol A. Lichtenfels. Doug was raised on the family farm in Scenery Hill and attended Bentworth High School. He was a talented football player and wrestler. He was a jack of all trades taking jobs as a landscaper, roofer, and mechanic to name a few.
His family and friends knew him as Dougy and they were truly blessed with his greatest asset, Dougy had a huge heart, selflessly dropping everything to help those in need. He was a big joker and his smile was infectious.
During his down time you could find Doug working the family farm or spending time with family. His passion was for the outdoors, hunting, fishing, camping and riding dirt bikes. The Pennsylvania deer season being his favorite time of year, an opportunity to spend time with his dad and brothers.
Survived by father James Dunn, mother Carol Lichtenfels, Grandparents Philip and Janice Lichtenfels, son James, daughters Harli, Natalie, and Katelynn, brother J.P. and Jillian, sister Rylie and Mason Spencer, brother Derek, nieces Willa, Kelynn, Morgana, Maeve, and Dru, nephew Myeles.
Funeral Arrangements by BEINHAUERS. Friends and family are welcome at 2828 Washington Rd, McMurray, 724-941-3211 on Friday from 2-7 PM where a service will be held at 7 PM. Please RSVP on www.beinhauer.com
to Dougy's Book of Memories. All guests will be required to wear a mask or facial covering and our staff will monitor attendance to ensure gathering restrictions for everyone's safety. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Dunn family to create a fund for his children. Checks may be payable to Jeanette Waleko c/o Beinhauer Funeral Home, 2828 Washington Rd, McMurray, PA 15317.
Published by Beinhauer Family Funeral Homes from Sep. 15 to Sep. 16, 2020.