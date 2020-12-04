Douglas Fisher's passing at the age of 63 on Tuesday, December 01, 2020 has been publicly announced by Borek Jennings Funeral Home- Lamb Chapel in Howell, MI .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Douglas in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Borek Jennings Funeral Home- Lamb Chapel website.
Published by Borek Jennings Funeral Home- Lamb Chapel on Dec. 4, 2020.
