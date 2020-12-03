Douglas Gibson's passing at the age of 69 on Friday, November 27, 2020 has been publicly announced by Martin Wilson Funeral Home in La Follette, TN .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Douglas in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Martin Wilson Funeral Home website.
Published by Martin Wilson Funeral Home on Dec. 3, 2020.
