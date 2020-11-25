Douglas Hogan's passing at the age of 62 on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 has been publicly announced by Buehler-Larson Funeral & Cremation Service in Mandan, ND .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Douglas in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Buehler-Larson Funeral & Cremation Service website.