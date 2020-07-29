Douglas Bail McCombs age 69 passed away July 24, 2020 in Fruit Heights, Utah.



Douglas was born in New Brighton, PA to Eleanor Grace Hodgkins and David Ernest McCombs. He was the youngest of 4 children.



He married the love of his life and soulmate, Rose Marie Galke on April 4, 1980. He never let her forget that she was his sweetheart, his Rosi.



He worked in the transportation industry as a long haul truck driver and furniture mover, and in later years hauled freight.



Doug was a very kind, loving man with an amazing sense of humor. Once he formed a friendship, you had a devoted friend for life. We would like to give special thanks to his best friend Dave Findlay for all of his love and support through his illness.



Everyone who knew Doug had profound love and respect for him, with many children and grandchildren who looked up to him. He was everyone's Dad, and everyone's Grandpa. Just to be around him and in his presence, made you a better person. He is very loved and missed by all.



He is survived by his loving wife Rosi, 6 children - Julie Beardall (Larry), Dori Rowe, Erika Pressley, Michael McCombs, Allison Cornejo, and Cassy Lamb (Steve). 24 grandchildren, and 5 great-grandchildren. His Sister Ann, and brother Pat (Kathy).



He is proceeded in death by his parents, his brother Gary, a great-grand daughter, and many in-laws.



"A viewing for family and friends will be held Wednesday, July 29, 2020, from 6-8 p.m., at the Russon Farmington Mortuary, 1941 North Main. There will be a private funeral service the following day."



"I'll be seeing you...."





Published by Russon Brothers- Farmington/Kaysville - Farmington from Jul. 29 to Jul. 30, 2020.