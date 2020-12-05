Douglas Rench's passing at the age of 76 on Wednesday, December 02, 2020 has been publicly announced by FISHER-CHENEY FUNERAL HOME - TROY in Troy, OH .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Douglas in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the FISHER-CHENEY FUNERAL HOME - TROY website.
Published by FISHER-CHENEY FUNERAL HOME - TROY on Dec. 5, 2020.
