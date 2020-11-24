Our hearts are broken to announce the loss of Douglas Francis Robison, beloved husband, father, grandfather, son, brother, and friend on Tuesday morning, November 17, 2020 at the age of 64.
Born on a beautiful fall morning in September, Doug was the only son of Francis "Frank" W. and Beverly (Crawforth) Robison. He was a graduate of Davis High School and served a full-time mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Toulouse France Mission where he spoke fluent French and swore to this day he couldn't remember. Yet, on a trip to France he chatted and joked with almost everyone he met.
Doug began his working career at Smith Detroit Diesel, but was destined for a higher calling of service to his fellow man. His legendary empathetic and caring nature led him to become a well-known and respected paramedic firefighter in the state of Utah. He was a 42-year veteran of the fire service beginning his career as a voluntary firefighter with Kaysville Fire Department in 1978. In 1981 he hired on with Layton Fire, and in November of 1985 hired on full-time with Salt Lake County Fire. In 1988 he attended Weber State College where he obtained his Paramedic certification. In addition to a full career with Layton Fire and Unified Fire (formerly Salt Lake County Fire), Doug spent 17 wonderful years working as an EMT/ Paramedic for the Davis County Sheriff's Office. Throughout his years in the Fire Service the men and women he worked with truly were his cherished brothers and sisters. Among them he was known by many labels: teacher, mentor, partner, "Mr. Wonderful", consummate paramedic. Doug had a gift for connecting with anyone. During his career he touched many lives, both patient and EMS family. Many a new boot was mentored under his wise and compassionate wing. Doug was also instrumental in preserving the lives and careers of many of his EMS Family following the weight of a difficult call. Doug retired from the fire service on December 16, 2015, but as a result of his unique gifts he was asked to continue his service to his firefighter brothers and sisters, as a Peer Support Counselor for Syracuse Fire. Doug always said he was lucky to have lived a 42-year dream job. To him it was an honor and a privilege to serve.
Doug was a loving, sacrificing father to four of his own children; oldest daughter Lisa Teeples, twin daughters Cassi and Cori, and youngest son Jon. Doug loved biking with a passion but gave it up to spend more time with his four children. He worked several jobs at a time to provide for them and give them the opportunity to attend college in order to have a strong start in life. He was "Bompah" to his four grandchildren; Elsee, Lukas, Elias, and Lark. One of the family's favorite holidays was spending the 4th of July in the company of their Layton Fire Department family, enjoying the parade, Bar-B-Que, and fireworks. Doug loved to bake and the family's 10 o'clock dessert tradition will be devastatingly missed.
Doug was a beloved stepfather to Peach's three children; Pepper, Nick, and Caessie, and a devoted grandfather to their nine grandchildren; Jhenon, Pahri, Karlee, Abigayle, Austin, Brooklyn, Chloe, Makayla, and Dylan, and their one great grandchild Layhla Jane. Before any trip back to Iowa to visit them, Grandpa Doug would make a Sam's Club trip to stock up on their favorite treats. On our arrival it was always hugs and kisses first, then a recon search of the truck for the treats. He loved going out to help with all the farming chores with the family; memories they will forever cherish of their Papa and Grandpa Doug.
Doug was a rock for his mother Beverly following the passing of his father. Weekly calls and visits were cherished and brightened both their days. As for his siblings, in accordance with his compassionate nature, Syd tells tales of back seat car wars where her caring brother tried to tag her with his "boogers." And Kris, his youngest sister, alleges her older, protective brother once left her "accidentally" in a grocery store parking lot. He was so very grateful to have experienced many precious memory-making trips with his parents and siblings during his lifetime.
Among Doug's friends, he had a legendary reputation of being a card-carrying member of the anti-woman club. Several of his close friends, tying the matrimonial knot, can relate tales of receiving a sympathy card for their upcoming nuptials instead of the expected congratulatory one. Doug was a loyal Chris LeDoux fan and similar to the lyrics of one of Chris's songs, on November 14, 2002 that cowboy was riding for a fall having crossed the path of a little Peach from the Apple State. He'd never known a love like hers and eventually followed his heart and hung up his spurs. On March 17, 2015 he asked his little Peach to stand beside him in life and in everything he did. On August 18, 2015 Doug and Peach were married in the Hill Air Force Base Chapel in a beautifully themed ceremony to honor his life in the Fire Service and her upbringing as the child of an Air Force family. 18 years together was a lifetime too short. She will remain his North Star as she lays him to rest under his much-loved Western Skies.
A beloved niece shared a quote by r.m. drake; "You're meant to hurt that hard. That deeply. Remember, the same way you love will be the same way you let go. The goal is to be brave enough to love when you have to love. And let go when you must let go."
Doug's sense of humor, his contagious and warm smile, his stories, his work ethic, his big heart, the way he listened to you, his ability to mentor, his gift of connecting to people instantly, his hugs, his deep voice so intrinsically a part of his personality will all be deeply missed.
Doug was preceded in death by his father, Francis "Frank" W. Robison. He is survived by his wife, Teresa Darlene "Peach" Rhoades Robison, his mother, Beverly Joy Crawforth Robison, his children: Lisa Elizabeth Teeples, Cassandra Ellen Robison, Cori Lynn Robison, and Jonathan Douglas Robison (Kayla), his step children: Aimee Jeannette "Pepper" Condra (DJ), Caessie Darlene Henderson (Charley) and Dominic Ian "Nick" Condra (Amanda), as well as 13 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild, in addition to his siblings: Sydna Kaye Brown (Kenneth) and Kristin Steed (Robert), as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Our family wishes to offer a special heartfelt thanks to Davis Hospital and Medical Center ER staff, Fire and Police Services, and the ICU staff at LDS Hospital who rendered such excellent, caring service to Doug and our family. We also wish to offer our sincere appreciation to the many family, friends, and neighbors who offered their many prayers and acts of service for our family during this time. We are truly grateful for all those who have telephoned, travelled long distances, sent floral tributes, cards and messages of hope and love, giving us strength to keep putting one foot in front of the other. Your love and kindness will always remain in our memories. Lastly, many thanks to Layton Lindquist's Mortuary and the Fire and Police Services for their invaluable time, personnel, and support to facilitate their services in honoring the life and passing of Doug.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Road. Friends may visit family Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m. and Wednesday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the mortuary. Interment, Kaysville City Cemetery. Fire service honors will be conducted at graveside.
Services will be live-streamed by going to www.lindquistmortuary.com
and scrolling to the bottom of Doug's obituary page.
