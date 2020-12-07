Menu
Douglas Schuler
1959 - 2020
BORN
February 20, 1959
DIED
December 5, 2020
Douglas Schuler's passing at the age of 61 on Saturday, December 05, 2020 has been publicly announced by Owen Family Funeral Home in North Webster, IN .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
8
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Owen Family Funeral Home - North Webster
St. Rd. 13 & C.R. 500N, North Webster, Indiana 46555
Dec
8
Memorial service
6:00p.m.
Owen Family Funeral Home - North Webster
St. Rd. 13 & C.R. 500N, North Webster, Indiana 46555
Funeral services provided by:
Owen Family Funeral Home
