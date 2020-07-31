Douglas Stanley Spiers, 65, of Riverdale, UT, passed away unexpectedly on July 26th, 2020. Doug was born in Salt Lake City, on April 5, 1955 to Lawana Lou Clontz and Glen Stanley Spiers. Doug enlisted in the U.S. Army and was a proud Veteran. He later served in the U.S. Air Force Reserves. Doug was a member of Alpine Community Church and loved God.



Doug was the Owner and Principle Broker of Elite Choice Real Estate and was passionate about Real Estate. Doug was a member of the Northern Wasatch Association of Realtors, where he was elected to serve on the Board of Directors by his peers. Doug shared his knowledge and passion of Real Estate with not only the students of the OATC whom he taught with passion, but mentored and coached countless others.



Doug was a friend and mentor to everyone he met. Saturdays were his favorite day of the week, and always his day to hustle and work. Doug loved drinking coffee, especially with family and friends, yardwork, and movie nights with his family.



Doug was an avid Dallas Cowboys fans and enjoyed summer nights at the ballpark. Above all, Doug loved his devoted wife and business partner Amy Ann, his grandchildren, children and dogs.



Doug is preceded in death by his mother, Lawana Lou Clontz, his father, Glen Stanley Spiers, Kaden Smith, his grandchild, and Lady and Sinner his two favorite dogs. Doug is survived by his loving wife, Amy Ann; his grandchildren: Braiden and Brittney Clipperton; their family dogs: Izzie, Roxie and Oreo; Doug's children: Stephanie (Kasey) Nutley, Steven Spiers, and Ryan Spiers; his grandchildren: Landon (Nikole) Clipperton, Sophia and Asher Spiers; Great grandchildren: Legacee and one on the way. He is also survived by his two sisters: Debbie (Randy) Miller and Judy (Reid) Hansen, along with numerous nieces and nephews.



There will be a Celebration of Life to honor Doug on Sunday, August 9, 2020, beginning at 9:00 a.m. at the Riverdale City Park. Please bring a chair or blanket to help accommodate social distancing. Doug would want us all to stay "Fit, Focused and Motivated."





Published by Myers Mortuary from Jul. 31 to Aug. 1, 2020.