Douglas Taylor
1955 - 2020
BORN
December 13, 1955
DIED
October 29, 2020
ABOUT
United States Army
V.F.W.
Douglas Taylor's passing at the age of 64 on Thursday, October 29, 2020 has been publicly announced by Dunnichay Funeral Home - Elwood in Elwood, IN .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Dunnichay Funeral Home - Elwood website.

Published by Dunnichay Funeral Home - Elwood on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
22
Memorial service
3:00p.m.
Elwood V.F.W.
217 South 18th Street, Elwood, Indiana 46036
Funeral services provided by:
Dunnichay Funeral Home - Elwood
GUEST BOOK
