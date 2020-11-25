Doyle Carter's passing at the age of 82 on Sunday, November 22, 2020 has been publicly announced by Searcy-McEuen Funeral Home in Searcy, AR .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Doyle in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Searcy-McEuen Funeral Home website.
Published by Searcy-McEuen Funeral Home on Nov. 25, 2020.
