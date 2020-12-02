Menu
Duane Beaudot
1936 - 2020
BORN
March 1, 1936
DIED
November 27, 2020
ABOUT
Navy
U.S. Navy
Duane Beaudot's passing at the age of 84 on Friday, November 27, 2020 has been publicly announced by PEDERSON-VOLKER FUNERAL CHAPEL LLC - CHIPPEWA FALLS in Chippewa Falls, WI .

Thoughts and prayers are with Beaudot family and send my best to all the family!
Paul Notermann
Friend
November 30, 2020