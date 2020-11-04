Duane Clarence Burton left this world on November 2, 2020 in Ogden, Utah due to complications from COVID. He was born during the harsh winter of 1949 on February 11th in Grays Lake to Benda Gladys Petersen Burton and Clarence Lyle Burton.

He arrived during a blizzard when everyone was snowed in and was delivered by his grandmother, Katherine Petersen and a neighbor, Frances Roy. A nurse at the south end of the Grays Lake Valley was relayed by many local ranchers and their teams to the residence but arrived after he was born. Consequentially, he was given the nickname "Snowbound" and was called that for many years.

He grew up in Wayan and attended school there, in Aberdeen and at Tooele High School in Utah. He also attended Utah State University.

Duane served in the U.S Navy during the Viet Nam War. He enlisted at age 17 but turned 18 before being inducted. He served on the U.S. Tanner AGS 15, a survey ship which received shelling by the enemy with 50 caliber machine guns various times during his tour. He was also stationed for a while in California and Hawaii.

Duane married Margaret Tingey on October 5, 1967 and they were blessed with two children: Lei Launi Kay and Dustin Duane. The marriage was later solemnized in the Bountiful Temple. Margaret died in 1996 and Duane married Cheryl Eschler on July 10, 1999.

Duane was an active member of the Church-of-Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He worked as a counselor at a boy's ranch in Tooele, Utah; at Lockhead in California and then at Hill Air Force Base in Utah over 30 years.

He enjoyed his time on the ranch at Grays Lake and particularly enjoyed the wildlife and birds including whooping cranes and sandhill cranes. He and his brother Glen enjoyed working on many projects and going fishing and hunting together and always trying to outdo each other. He was very proud of his pilot's license and enjoyed flying for several years.

He lived summers at Wayan for the past several years. He also lived in Logan, Centerville, Layton, and Bountiful, Utah. He and Cheryl moved to Pleasant View, Utah a year ago.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Fern and his first wife Margaret.

He is survived by his wife, Cheryl; his two children: Dusty Duane , and Lei Launi Kay Zocchi; three grandchildren: Zachary Todd Zocchi, Zoey Hannah Zocchi and Kailey Aaron; a great grandchild Nilla Margaret Burton; four siblings: Ellen Carney Nelson, Glen Burton, Lila Jones, and Warren Burton; six step-children: Michelle Hammond, Jared, Joseph, and Jeffrey Eschler, Melissa Holbrook and Allyson Twining, and 20 step-grandchildren.





