Duane Christensen
1943 - 2020
BORN
September 30, 1943
DIED
September 30, 2020
Duane Christensen's passing at the age of 77 on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 has been publicly announced by Family Memorial Services Mortuary in LANCASTER, CA .

Published by Family Memorial Services Mortuary on Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
1
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Family Memorial Services Mortuary
1008 W. Ave J 10, Lancaster, California 93534
Funeral services provided by:
Family Memorial Services Mortuary
