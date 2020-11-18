Menu
Duane Daubendiek
1934 - 2020
BORN
October 10, 1934
DIED
November 17, 2020
ABOUT
Army National Guard
Duane Daubendiek's passing at the age of 86 on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 has been publicly announced by Harman-Wright Mortuary in Beatrice, NE .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Harman-Wright Mortuary website.

Published by Harman-Wright Mortuary on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
19
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Harman-Wright Mortuary
623 Elk St, Beatrice, NE 68310
Nov
20
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
St. Paul's Lutheran Church
, Beatrice, Nebraska
Funeral services provided by:
Harman-Wright Mortuary
