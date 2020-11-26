Menu
Duane Engelsgaard
1937 - 2020
BORN
February 6, 1937
DIED
November 14, 2020
ABOUT
U.S. Navy
Duane Engelsgaard's passing at the age of 83 on Saturday, November 14, 2020 has been publicly announced by Price Funeral Chapel, Inc. in Citrus Heights, CA .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Price Funeral Chapel, Inc. website.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
7
Visitation
9:30a.m. - 10:30a.m.
Price Funeral Chapel
Dec
7
Graveside service
Sacramento Valley National Cemetery (Private)
, Dixon, California
Funeral services provided by:
Price Funeral Chapel, Inc.
