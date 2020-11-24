Menu
Duane Lakes
1946 - 2020
BORN
October 17, 1946
DIED
November 15, 2020
ABOUT
General Motors
U.S. Air Force
Duane Lakes's passing at the age of 74 on Sunday, November 15, 2020 has been publicly announced by The N. F. Chance Funeral Home in Indianapolis, IN .

Published by The N. F. Chance Funeral Home on Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
20
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Norman F. Chance Family Funeral Home
504 E. NATIONAL AVENUE, INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana 46227
Nov
21
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Norman F. Chance Family Funeral Home
504 E. NATIONAL AVENUE, INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana 46227
Our thoughts are with the family and friends at this time.
N.F. Chance Funeral Home
November 24, 2020