Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Duane Williams
1932 - 2020
BORN
November 29, 1932
DIED
November 29, 2020
ABOUT
United States Army
Duane Williams's passing at the age of 88 on Sunday, November 29, 2020 has been publicly announced by Chapel Of Hope in Hobbs, NM .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Duane in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Chapel Of Hope website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Chapel Of Hope on Dec. 1, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Memorial service
1:00p.m.
Taylor Memorial Baptist Church
1700 E. Yeso, Hobbs, New Mexico 88240
Funeral services provided by:
Chapel Of Hope
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.